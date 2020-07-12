Australie - Mile Jedinak raccroche les crampons

|
Oscar Bertrand
|Commentaire(s)
A 35 ans, Mile Jedinak a décidé de mettre un terme à sa carrière. Laissé libre par Aston Villa l'été dernier, l'ancien capitaine de la sélection australienne (79 sélections, 20 buts) n'a pas souhaité tenter un nouveau challenge après cette année sabatique. Le milieu de terrain, également passé par Crystal Palace ou Antalyaspor, a joué son dernier match avec les Villans face à Leeds le 28 avril 2019 (1-1).
"Je tiens à remercier tous les clubs que je représentais de m'avoir accueilli , a déclaré Jedinak sur les réseaux sociaux. Entraîneurs, personnel, coéquipiers, supporters, vous avez tous joué votre rôle, alors, merci... Il est maintenant temps pour un nouveau chapitre."
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
I was a young boy from Western Sydney with a dream to play professional football. My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished. I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so. Coaches, staff, teammates, supporters you all played your part so thank you. A huge thank you to my whole family for supporting me through the years, special mention to my parents for showing me the values and belief in order for me to chase my Dream. Last but not least to my wife and children thank you for being my biggest fans it’s meant the world. To my boys, dream big and never stop chasing your dreams. ⚽️ It’s now time for a new chapter.
Mercato Adrian Grbic a trouvé son nouveau club !
Mercato Martin Terrier justifie le choix Rennes
Mercato OM : Un ancien joueur de Villas-Boas ouvre la porte à une arrivée !