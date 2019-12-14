Girondins - Le groupe de Bordeaux pour la réception de Strasbourg

|
L.P
Suivre Loïc Poyade
|Commentaire(s)
L'entraîneur des Girondins de Bordeaux, Paulo Sousa, a retenu un groupe de dix-neuf joueurs pour la réception du Racing Club Strasbourg Alsace, prévue dimanche après-midi (15 heures, Stade Matmut-Atlantique) dans le cadre de la 18ème journée de Ligue 1. Le technicien lusitanien peut compter sur un groupe au complet. Jonathan Cafu (choix), Yassine Benrahou (choix), Paul Baysse (choix), Raoul Bellanova (choix), Enock Kwateng (choix), ou encore Maxime Poundjé (choix) ne sont pas convoqués.
LE GROUPE DU FCGB
Benoît Costil, Gaëtan Poussin, Davy Rouyard - Pablo, Edson Mexer, Vukasin Jovanovic, Youssouf Sabaly, Loris Benito, Laurent Koscielny - Youssef Aït Bennasser, Toma Basic, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Yacine Adli, Otavio - Nicolas De Préville, Josh Maja, Jimmy Briand, Ui-Jo Hwang, Samuel Kalu, François Kamano.
Voici le groupe retenu par @paulomcdsousa pour #FCGBRCSA ! pic.twitter.com/gi1x7yd4yl— FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) 14 décembre 2019