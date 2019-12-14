  4. Girondins - Le groupe de Bordeaux pour la réception de Strasbourg

Le groupe des Girondins de Bordeaux pour la réception du RC Strasbourg Alsace. 18E JOURNéE L1

L'entraîneur des Girondins de Bordeaux, Paulo Sousa, a retenu un groupe de dix-neuf joueurs pour la réception du Racing Club Strasbourg Alsace, prévue dimanche après-midi (15 heures, Stade Matmut-Atlantique) dans le cadre de la 18ème journée de Ligue 1. Le technicien lusitanien peut compter sur un groupe au complet. Jonathan Cafu (choix), Yassine Benrahou (choix), Paul Baysse (choix), Raoul Bellanova (choix), Enock Kwateng (choix), ou encore Maxime Poundjé (choix) ne sont pas convoqués.

LE GROUPE DU FCGB

Benoît Costil, Gaëtan Poussin, Davy Rouyard - Pablo, Edson Mexer, Vukasin Jovanovic, Youssouf Sabaly, Loris Benito, Laurent Koscielny - Youssef Aït Bennasser, Toma Basic, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Yacine Adli, Otavio - Nicolas De Préville, Josh Maja, Jimmy Briand, Ui-Jo Hwang, Samuel Kalu, François Kamano.
