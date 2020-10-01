L1 - Sakai dément avoir reçu des insultes racistes de Neymar !

|
Maxime Oliveira
|Commentaire(s)
Dans un post Instagram publié il y a quelques minutes le défenseur japonais de l'OM Hiroki Sakai confirme ne pas avoir été victime d'insultes racistes. "Personne ne m'a rien dit de discriminatoire. Nous avons juste eu une petite dispute dans un match qui était vif en émotion", a affirmé Sakai.
Pour rappel la LFP a rendu son verdict hier sur l'affaire Alvaro-Neymar en ne sanctionnant aucun des joueurs par manque de preuve. Le brésilien du PSG était aussi accusé d'avoir traité de "chinois de merde". Une insulte qui n'aurait donc jamais existé selon Sakai.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
この2週間、中々サッカーに集中できる環境ではありませんでしたが対象の2人の選手に制裁がなかったことに安堵しております。 今回の件に関してですがもし仮に何か言われたとしてもお互い熱くなっている試合中の些細な出来事であり差別とは全く関係ありません。 もう全て終わった事であり今回はマルセイユが勝ったというだけの事です。 また伝統あるマルセイユとパリの熱いダービーを皆さまにお見せできるよう引き続き努力していきます！ The last 2 weeks were difficult, but I am happy to hear that the two players in question were not punished this time. Nobody said anything discriminating to me. We just had a little argument in a match that suddenly got a little emotional. Now everything’s finished the only important thing is that Marseille won the match. From next time, I will again do my best to offer you an exciting OM vs PSG derby! #TeamOM
France U18 La liste des Bleuets pour les amicaux aux Pays-Bas
L1 L'équipe-type de la 5ème journée
L1 Le Stade Rennais maîtrise l'AS Saint-Etienne (résumé et notes)