à la une
Jeudi 17 Septembre
  1. Accueil
  2. Infos
  3. Mercato
  4. Mercato - Accord Liverpool-Bayern pour Thiago Alcantara !

Mercato - Accord Liverpool-Bayern pour Thiago Alcantara !
Commentaire(s)
Mercato - Accord Liverpool-Bayern pour Thiago Alcantara !
Thiago Alcantara fait l'objet d'un accord entre le Bayern et Liverpool. MERCATO

C'était dans l'air depuis plusieurs mois, il semblerait que ce soit désormais acté : Thiago Alcantara devrait poursuivre sa carrière à Liverpool. Les Reds auraient trouvé un accord avec le Bayern Munich sur le transfert de l'international espagnol (29 ans), une information de The Athletic confirmée ensuite par le Guardian et Bild, en Allemagne.
FIFA 21

Les 20 meilleurs joueurs de Ligue 1 (vidéo)
Golden Boy 2020

Plus que 40 nommés, 8 joueurs de L1 encore présents
PSG/OM

Di Maria a bien craché en direction d'Alvaro