Mercato - Accord Liverpool-Bayern pour Thiago Alcantara !

C'était dans l'air depuis plusieurs mois, il semblerait que ce soit désormais acté : Thiago Alcantara devrait poursuivre sa carrière à Liverpool. Les Reds auraient trouvé un accord avec le Bayern Munich sur le transfert de l'international espagnol (29 ans), une information de The Athletic confirmée ensuite par le Guardian et Bild, en Allemagne.

Exclusive: Liverpool agree deal to sign Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for a fee of around €30m. Talks have accelerated since Monday after #FCBayern officials made clear they wanted it done before Bundesliga start @TheAthleticUK #LFC https://t.co/HfNjTYqJlG