à la une
Mardi 7 Juillet
  1. Accueil
  2. Infos
  3. Mercato
  4. Officiel - Dijon envoie un jeune en National 1

Officiel - Dijon envoie un jeune en National 1
Commentaire(s)
Officiel - Dijon envoie un jeune en National 1
MERCATO

Jamais apparu en pro depuis ses débuts à Dijon, Théo Barbet va aller tenter de grappiller du temps de jeu en National 1. Le jeune défenseur central (19 ans), ex-international français U18, a été prêté un an au Bastia-Borgo, sans option d'achat, par le club bourguignon.
Officiel

Le PSG prête Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe à Dijon
Coronavirus

La jauge des 5 000 personnes dans les stades maintenue
Mercato

Antonio Conte fixe une liste de 6 indésirables à l'Inter