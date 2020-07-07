Officiel - Dijon envoie un jeune en National 1

|
Jamais apparu en pro depuis ses débuts à Dijon, Théo Barbet va aller tenter de grappiller du temps de jeu en National 1. Le jeune défenseur central (19 ans), ex-international français U18, a été prêté un an au Bastia-Borgo, sans option d'achat, par le club bourguignon.
🚨Théo #Barbet prêté 1 an au @fcbastiaborgo (National) sans option d'achat. Bonne saison @theobarbet_ ! 👊🏻— Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) July 7, 2020
Communiqué #DFCO ➡️ https://t.co/2ZgEC9irPP#MercatoDFCO pic.twitter.com/cMRCCdXMff
