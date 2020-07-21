à la une
Mardi 21 Juillet
Officiel - Eric Dier prolonge à Tottenham
Tottenham a annoncé ce mardi la prolongation de son milieu de terrain, Eric Dier (26 ans), de trois saisons supplémentaires soit jusqu'en 2024. L'international anglais (40 sélections) est arrivé au club en 2014 en provenance du Sporting CP. Cette saison, il a disputé 18 matchs de Premier League pour un total de 2 passes décisives.
