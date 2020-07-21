Officiel - Eric Dier prolonge à Tottenham

Tottenham a annoncé ce mardi la prolongation de son milieu de terrain, Eric Dier (26 ans), de trois saisons supplémentaires soit jusqu'en 2024. L'international anglais (40 sélections) est arrivé au club en 2014 en provenance du Sporting CP. Cette saison, il a disputé 18 matchs de Premier League pour un total de 2 passes décisives.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @ericdier has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2024!#THFC ⚪️ #COYS