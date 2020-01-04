  4. Officiel - Giovanni van Bronckhorst rebondit en Chine

Officiel - Giovanni van Bronckhorst rebondit en Chine
Libre de tout contrat depuis son départ du Feyenoord cet été, Giovanni van Bronckhorst retrouve un poste. Le technicien batave de 44 ans a été nommé à la tête de Guangzhou R&F ce samedi. Il remplace ainsi Dragan Stojkovic, qui n'a pas été conservé par les dirigeants chinois.

