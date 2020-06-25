Officiel - Le prêt de Sidibé à Everton prolongé

Everton vient d'annoncer, sur ses réseaux sociaux, que le prêt de Djibril Sidibé était rallongé jusqu'à la fin de la saison de Premier League. Le latéral français de 27 ans, prêté par Monaco, est apparu 24 fois dans le XI de départ de Carlo Ancelotti (5 passes décisives). Toutefois, le club de Liverpool n'a pas précisé si il allait lever son option d'achat.

🔵 l Leighton Baines has agreed a short-term deal until the end of this season, while he has also been offered a one-year contract for the 2020/21 campaign.



Elsewhere, Djibril Sidibe has extended his loan until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/lDvvafZKIq