Officiel - Le prêt de Sidibé à Everton prolongé

|
La rédaction
Suivre MadeInFOOT
|Commentaire(s)
Everton vient d'annoncer, sur ses réseaux sociaux, que le prêt de Djibril Sidibé était rallongé jusqu'à la fin de la saison de Premier League. Le latéral français de 27 ans, prêté par Monaco, est apparu 24 fois dans le XI de départ de Carlo Ancelotti (5 passes décisives). Toutefois, le club de Liverpool n'a pas précisé si il allait lever son option d'achat.
🔵 l Leighton Baines has agreed a short-term deal until the end of this season, while he has also been offered a one-year contract for the 2020/21 campaign.— Everton (@Everton) June 25, 2020
Elsewhere, Djibril Sidibe has extended his loan until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/lDvvafZKIq
LOSC Luis Campos interpelle l'OL et l'OM pour Kouassi
Mercato Le PSG s'est fait une raison pour Adil Aouchiche...
Mercato Deux clubs de L1 songent à relancer Vincent Aboubakar