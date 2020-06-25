à la une
Jeudi 25 Juin
  1. Accueil
  2. Infos
  3. Mercato
  4. Officiel - Le prêt de Sidibé à Everton prolongé

Officiel - Le prêt de Sidibé à Everton prolongé
Commentaire(s)
Officiel - Le prêt de Sidibé à Everton prolongé
Sidibé continue à Everton MERCATO

Everton vient d'annoncer, sur ses réseaux sociaux, que le prêt de Djibril Sidibé était rallongé jusqu'à la fin de la saison de Premier League. Le latéral français de 27 ans, prêté par Monaco, est apparu 24 fois dans le XI de départ de Carlo Ancelotti (5 passes décisives). Toutefois, le club de Liverpool n'a pas précisé si il allait lever son option d'achat.
Mercato

L'OM, l'OL et Nice à la lutte pour Orel Mangala !
Mercato

OL : la voie est libre pour Mamadou Sakho !
Mercato

L'OL s'intéresse à Otavio... d'après Iker Casillas !