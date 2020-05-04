Officiel - Loris Karius résilie son contrat avec Besiktas

|
Alexandra Burchett
Comme pressenti ces dernières semaines, Loris Karius, prêté à Besiktas par Liverpool depuis 2018, a résilié son contrat avec le club turc. Visiblement en conflit avec sa direction à cause de certains salaires non versés, le portier de 26 ans explique sa décision sur son compte Instagram : "c'est dommage d'arriver à une telle fin, mais sachez que j'ai tout tenté afin de résoudre cette situation sans causer de problème". Il confie également avoir fait preuve de "patience" et que cette situation s'est "déjà produite l'an dernier".
Après 32 matchs sous les couleurs de Besiktas cette saison, dont 5 en Europa League, le gardien sera donc de retour à Liverpool prochainement. Pour rappel, lors de son arrivée chez les Reds en 2016, Karius avait même sacrifié sa participation aux Jeux Olympiques de Rio de Janeiro avec l'Allemagne pour se faire une place de titulaire en Angleterre. Reste à savoir si Jürgen Klopp comptera sur le portier la saison prochaine dont le contrat expire en juin 2022.
Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with BEŞİKTAŞ. It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut. It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. BEŞİKTAŞ can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support. You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much! Champion Beşiktaş 🦅