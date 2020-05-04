Officiel - Loris Karius résilie son contrat avec Besiktas

Comme pressenti ces dernières semaines, Loris Karius, prêté à Besiktas par Liverpool depuis 2018, a résilié son contrat avec le club turc. Visiblement en conflit avec sa direction à cause de certains salaires non versés, le portier de 26 ans explique sa décision sur son compte Instagram : "c'est dommage d'arriver à une telle fin, mais sachez que j'ai tout tenté afin de résoudre cette situation sans causer de problème". Il confie également avoir fait preuve de "patience" et que cette situation s'est "déjà produite l'an dernier".

Après 32 matchs sous les couleurs de Besiktas cette saison, dont 5 en Europa League, le gardien sera donc de retour à Liverpool prochainement. Pour rappel, lors de son arrivée chez les Reds en 2016, Karius avait même sacrifié sa participation aux Jeux Olympiques de Rio de Janeiro avec l'Allemagne pour se faire une place de titulaire en Angleterre. Reste à savoir si Jürgen Klopp comptera sur le portier la saison prochaine dont le contrat expire en juin 2022.