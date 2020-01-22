Officiel - Romain Alessandrini annonce son départ du LA Galaxy

|
Oscar Korbosli
"Mon voyage à L.A. est terminé", a annoncé l'ancien marseillais (2014-2017) Romain Alessandrini (30 ans) sur son compte Instagram ce mardi. Arrivé en Californie en janvier 2017, le gaucher aura inscrit 24 buts et délivré 23 passes décisives en 63 matchs avec les Los Angeles Galaxy. Comme il l'explique dans la suite de son message, il gardera un souvenir impérissable de sa pige américaine.
"Je vous ai donné mon cœur au cours des trois dernières années. Il y a eu beaucoup de hauts et de bas, mais ce furent les trois meilleures années de ma vie et je ne garderai à l'esprit que les choses positives que j'ai apprises et les beaux moments que j'ai vécus sur et en dehors du terrain. (…) Je suis triste de quitter ce club et cette ville. C'était comme une deuxième maison pour ma famille et moi".
My journey in LA is officially over . I gave you my heart during the past 3 years, a lot of ups and downs for sure but it has been the best 3 years of my life and I will keep in mind only the positive things I’ve learned and the beautiful moments I’ve lived in LA on and off the field.. I couldn’t explain how I feel right now but I just know that I’m sad to leave this club and this city .. it was like a second home for my family and myself.. I wanted to thank you LA for everything you’ve done for me and my family .. the fans, for your support since day 1, all the players I’ve played with, the medical staff who helped me along, people who works in the shadow for this club and a big THANK YOU to this Man Zack @zmursh my friend , you deserve a lot for everything you did for us, your commitment and your kindness! I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏼 I’ll never forget you LA & no matter where I’ll be in the future, my wonderful American daughter will be there to remind me but it’s time to move on => first day of the rest of my life ... see you soon 💙💛 7️⃣ GRATEFUL for all of those memories