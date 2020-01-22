Officiel - Romain Alessandrini annonce son départ du LA Galaxy

"Mon voyage à L.A. est terminé", a annoncé l'ancien marseillais (2014-2017) Romain Alessandrini (30 ans) sur son compte Instagram ce mardi. Arrivé en Californie en janvier 2017, le gaucher aura inscrit 24 buts et délivré 23 passes décisives en 63 matchs avec les Los Angeles Galaxy. Comme il l'explique dans la suite de son message, il gardera un souvenir impérissable de sa pige américaine.

"Je vous ai donné mon cœur au cours des trois dernières années. Il y a eu beaucoup de hauts et de bas, mais ce furent les trois meilleures années de ma vie et je ne garderai à l'esprit que les choses positives que j'ai apprises et les beaux moments que j'ai vécus sur et en dehors du terrain. (…) Je suis triste de quitter ce club et cette ville. C'était comme une deuxième maison pour ma famille et moi".