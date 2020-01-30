  1. Accueil
  4. Officiel - Tottenham se sépare temporairement de Danny Rose

Peu utilisé à Tottenham depuis le début de la saison (12 apparitions en Premier League), Danny Rose va terminer l'exercice à Newcastle. Le latéral gauche, international anglais (29 ans, 29 sélections), vient d'être officiellement prêté aux Magpies par les Spurs.
