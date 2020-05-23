P.League - Les trois meilleurs joueurs du championnat selon Pochettino

Sans club depuis son éviction de Tottenham survenue en novembre dernier, Mauricio Pochettino (48 ans) garde un oeil attentif sur la Premier League. Chez nos confrères de Sky Sports, le technicien argentin a révélé ceux qu'il considère comme les trois meilleurs joueurs de l'élite anglaise. En numéro un, l'ancien joueur du Paris Saint-Germain a cité Kevin de Bruyne, le milieu de terrain belge de Manchester City. Son compatriote argentin et autre élément de Manchester City, Sergio Agüero est classé au deuxième rang. Le podium est enfin complété par l'attaquant brésilien de Liverpool, Roberto Firmino.

