Pays Bas - Strootman pas rancunier envers Koeman
Kevin Strootman a laissé un message très particulier au nouvel entraîneur du Barça.

Ce matin le FC Barcelone a officialisé la nomination de Ronald Koeman en tant qu'entraîneur. L'ancien sélectionneur des Pays-Bas quitte son poste et remplace Quique Setién. Pour cette nouvelle aventure, Kevin Strootman, international néerlandais (46 sélections), a envoyé un message très particulier au coach.

"Coach, vous m'avez remplacé en tant que capitaine, vous m'avez retiré de l'équipe, mais vous avez rendu les gens et les joueurs à nouveau fiers de jouer, de travailler et de s'impliquer pour l'équipe. Vous avez ramené le football néerlandais à sa place. C'est la seule chose qui compte !! Bonne chance à Barcelone" a écrit le Marseillais sur son compte Instagram.
