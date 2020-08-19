Pays Bas - Strootman pas rancunier envers Koeman

Ce matin le FC Barcelone a officialisé la nomination de Ronald Koeman en tant qu'entraîneur. L'ancien sélectionneur des Pays-Bas quitte son poste et remplace Quique Setién. Pour cette nouvelle aventure, Kevin Strootman, international néerlandais (46 sélections), a envoyé un message très particulier au coach.

"Coach, vous m'avez remplacé en tant que capitaine, vous m'avez retiré de l'équipe, mais vous avez rendu les gens et les joueurs à nouveau fiers de jouer, de travailler et de s'impliquer pour l'équipe. Vous avez ramené le football néerlandais à sa place. C'est la seule chose qui compte !! Bonne chance à Barcelone" a écrit le Marseillais sur son compte Instagram.

Coach, you replaced me as captain, you took me out of the team, but you made the people and players proud again to play, work and be involved around the team again. You brought Dutch football back where it belongs. That’s the only thing that matters!! Good luck in Barcelona 🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/oZJyW6FyMB