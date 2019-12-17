  4. Real - Le groupe madrilène pour le Clasico

Karim Benzema et le Real se préparent au premier Clasico de la saison. 10E JOURNéE LIGA

Zinedine Zidane a dévoilé ce mardi son groupe de joueurs convoqués pour aller affronter Barcelone, dans le premier Clasico de la saison, demain en match en retard de la 10e journée de Liga. Pour rappel, Eden Hazard, blessé, a déclaré forfait, à l'instar de Marcelo.

LE GROUPE DU REAL MADRID

Courtois, Areola, Altube - Carvajal, Militao, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Mendy - Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco - Benzema, Bale, Jovic, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.

Liga - 10e Journée

FC Barcelone

18/12/2019 à 20:00

 Real Madrid
Camp Nou - Arbitre : Alejandro HernÃ¡ndez
Liga

