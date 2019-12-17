Real - Le groupe madrilène pour le Clasico

|
La rédaction
Suivre MadeInFOOT
|Commentaire(s)
Zinedine Zidane a dévoilé ce mardi son groupe de joueurs convoqués pour aller affronter Barcelone, dans le premier Clasico de la saison, demain en match en retard de la 10e journée de Liga. Pour rappel, Eden Hazard, blessé, a déclaré forfait, à l'instar de Marcelo.
LE GROUPE DU REAL MADRID
Courtois, Areola, Altube - Carvajal, Militao, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Mendy - Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco - Benzema, Bale, Jovic, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.
|FC Barcelone
|
18/12/2019 à 20:00
|Real Madrid
|Camp Nou - Arbitre : Alejandro HernÃ¡ndez