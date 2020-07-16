TV - Le programme des matchs en direct (jeudi 16 juillet)

à la une
Jeudi 16 Juillet
Le Real peut être champion ce soir

De la Premier League, un multiplex de Liga, des amicaux et de la Serie A au programme de ce jeudi 16 juillet, sur les chaînes françaises. En effet, le Real Madrid peut être champion, dès ce soir, sur sa pelouse en cas de victoire face à Villarreal. L'Olympique Lyonnais, de son côté, affrontera le Glasgow Rangers en match amical.

LE PROGRAMME TV FOOT DU JEUDI 16 JUILLET

  • 18h15 : Nice - Celtic Glasgow (amical), OLTV
  • 18h15 : Nice - Celtic Glasgow (amical), RMC Sport 3
  • 18h30 : Eibar - Valladolid (Liga 2019-20), BeIN Sports 2
  • 19h : Leicester - Sheffield Utd (P.League 2019-20), RMC Sport 1
  • 19h : Leicester - Sheffield Utd (P.League 2019-20), Canal+Sport
  • 19h : Everton - Aston Villa (P.League 2019-20), RMC Sport 2
  • 19h30 : Torino - Genoa (Serie A 2019-20), BeIN Sports Max 5
  • 20h45 : Lyon - Glasgow Rangers (amical), OLTV
  • 20h45 : Lyon - Glasgow Rangers (amical), RMC Sport 3
  • 21h : Real Sociedad - FC Séville (Liga 2019-20), beIN Sports Max 7
  • 21h : Real Majorque - Grenade (Liga 2019-20), beIN Sports Max 9
  • 21h : Getafe - Atlético Madrid (Liga 2019-20), beIN Sports Max 6
  • 21h : FC Barcelone - Osasuna (Liga 2019-20), beIN Sports 3
  • 21h : Real Madrid - Villarreal (Liga 2019-20), beIN Sports 2
  • 21h : Valence - Espanyol Barcelone (Liga 2019-20), beIN Sports Max 10
  • 21h : Athletic Bilbao - Leganés (Liga 2019-20), beIN Sports Max 8
  • 21h15 : Crystal Palace - Man Utd (P.League 2019-20), Canal+Sport
  • 21h15 : Crystal Palace - Man Utd (P.League 2019-20), RMC Sport 1
  • 21h15 : Southampton - Brighton (P.League 2019-20), RMC Sport 2
  • 21h45 : SPAL - Inter Milan (Serie A 2019-20), BeIN Sports 1

