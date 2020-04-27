à la une
Mardi 28 Avril
  1. Accueil
  2. Infos
  3. TV - Le programme télé foot du lundi 27 avril

TV - Le programme télé foot du lundi 27 avril
Commentaire(s)
TV - Le programme télé foot du lundi 27 avril
Le match de la CDM 2014 France-Honduras rediffusé ce lundi soir.

Voici le programme TV foot de ce lundi 27 avril 2020, avec en première partie de soirée sur BeIN Sports le premier match des Bleus à la Coupe du Monde 2014, contre le Honduras (3-0).

LE PROGRAMME TV FOOT DU LUNDI 27 AVRIL

  • 10h55 : Wolverhampton - Liverpool (P.League 2019-20), Canal+Sport
  • 12h30 : Maroc - Bénin (CAN 2019), BeIN Sports 1
  • 14h : Wolverhampton - Chelsea (P.League 2019-20), RMC Sport 1
  • 15h : Levante - FC Barcelone (Liga 2019-20), BeIN Sports 1
  • 15h45 : Liverpool - Man United (P.League 2019-20), RMC Sport 1
  • 17h : FC Barcelone - Liverpool (LDC 2018-19), RMC Sport 2
  • 17h : Monaco - Montpellier (L1 2016-17), BeIN Sports 1
  • 18h25 : Man United - Newcastle (P.League 2019-20), Canal+Sport
  • 19h : Liverpool - FC Barcelone (LDC 2018-19), RMC Sport 2
  • 20h30 : Tottenham - Nottingham Forest (FA Cup 1991), BeIN Sports Max 5
  • 21h : France - Honduras (CDM 2014), BeIN Sports 1
  • 21h : Les grands formats de la P.League (documentaire), RMC Sport 2
  • 21h30 : Chelsea - Man United (FA Cup 1994), BeIN Sports Max 5
  • 23h25 : Leicester - Liverpool (P.League 2019-20), Canal+Sport

MadeInFOOT.com est là pour vous donner le programme de ce lundi 27 avril. Vous souhaitez connaitre la programmation télé sur une chaîne en particulier ? Consultez notre liste des chaînes télé de foot.
Coronavirus

Saison terminée pour la L1 et la L2 !
L1/L2

Edouard Philippe confirme l'absence de foot en France jusqu'à septembre !
L1

Les trois options envisagées par la LFP pour le classement de la saison 2019/2020