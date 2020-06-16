TV - Le programme télé foot du mardi 16 juin

De nombreux matchs à suivre en direct ce mardi, avec de la Bundesliga, de la Liga, de la Liga NOS et même du championnat norvégien au programme. Leaders en Allemagne et en Espagne, le Bayern et le FC Barcelone seront sur le pont, respectivement sur la pelouse du Werder Brême (20h30) et au Nou Camp, face à Leganés (22h).

LE PROGRAMME TV FOOT DU MARDI 16 JUIN

12h45 : Sporting Braga - Boavista (Liga NOS 2019-20), RMC Sport 2

13h30 : Majorque - FC Barcelone (Liga 2019-20), BeIN Sports 1

13h34 : C'est pas grave d'aimer le football (documentaire), Canal+Sport

14h45 : Monaco - Real Madrid (LDC 2003-04), RMC Sport 2

15h30 : Düsseldorf - Dortmund (Bundesliga 2019-20), BeIN Sports 1

18h : Aalesund - Molde EN DIRECT (championnat norvégien 2019-20), Eurosport 2

18h : Quatre matchs EN DIRECT (championnat norvégien 2019-20), Eurosport 360

18h15 : Champions Arena (magazine), BeIN Sports 1

18h30 : Multiplex Bundesliga-Liga, BeIN Sports 1

18h30 : Mönchengladbach - Wolfsburg EN DIRECT (Bundesliga 2019-20), BeIN Sports Max 5

19h30 : Getafe - Espanyol Barcelone EN DIRECT (Liga 2019-20), BeIN Sports Max 6

20h30 : Fribourg - Hertha Berlin EN DIRECT (Bundesliga 2019-20), BeIN Sports Max 4

20h30 : Werder - Bayern EN DIRECT (Bundesliga 2019-20), BeIN Sports Max 5

20h30 : Union Berlin - Paderborn EN DIRECT (Bundesliga 2019-20), BeIN Sports Max 9

20h30 : Sarpsborg - Valerenga EN DIRECT (championnat norvégien 2019-20), Eurosport 360

21h : Man Utd - Bayern (LDC 1998-99), RMC Sport 2

22h : FC Barcelone - Leganés EN DIRECT (Liga 2019-20), BeIN Sports Max 6

22h15 : Deportivo Aves - FC Porto EN DIRECT (Liga NOS 2019-20), RMC Sport 1

